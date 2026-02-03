Rama Khalko Makes a Bid for Ranchi Mayoralty with Congress Support
Rama Khalko, backed by the Congress party, filed her nomination for Mayor of Ranchi in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections. Scheduled for February 23, the elections involve 48 ULBs across Jharkhand. The BJP has announced Roshni Khalko as their candidate, while others, including Sudha Gupta, are also in the race.
- Country:
- India
Rama Khalko, with Congress backing, officially entered the race for Ranchi Municipal Corporation mayor by submitting her nomination on Tuesday. The political play intensifies as 48 Urban Local Bodies elections approach, set for February 23. This election features no party symbols, though candidates align with prominent political parties.
In Ranchi, the dichotomy is clear: Congress sides with Rama Khalko, while the BJP endorses Roshni Khalko, a former ward councilor. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) remains undecided on their representative. Nomination papers can be filed until February 4, with scrutiny scheduled for the following day.
Rama Khalko arrived at the Ranchi collectorate, accompanied by key party figures like Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey. Among other candidates, the BJP's nominee is expected to file shortly, while Sudha Gupta, spouse of former health minister Banna Gupta, is also contesting for mayor in Mango Municipality.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rama Khalko
- Ranchi
- Mayor
- Congress
- BJP
- Jharkhand elections
- Urban Local Bodies
- Nomination
- RMC
- Politics
ALSO READ
BJP Lauds Modi Government's Stand on Internal Security and Anti-Naxal Efforts
Restoring Peace: Yumnam Khemchand Singh Leads Manipur BJP
BJP vs AAP: Ration Card Controversy Unfolds in Delhi
Y Khemchand Singh Leads BJP to Form Government in Manipur
Controversy Brews Over BJP's Two-Year Governance in Rajasthan