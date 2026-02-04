Chaos in Lok Sabha: Uproar Over Gandhi Family Remarks

The Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday following disruptions caused by remarks from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family. The commotion began when Dubey attempted to showcase a series of books addressing the Gandhis, prompting the chair to cite procedural rules to halt such commentary.

Opposition members vocally protested these remarks and raised issues relating to the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief M M Naravane, which has become a point of contention. Speaker Tenneti enforced Rule 349, preventing members from reading from external books or letters unrelated to parliamentary business.

This uproar is part of ongoing tensions, including objections over a 2020 Indo-China conflict. On Tuesday, suspension of opposition members occurred due to unruly behavior, highlighting the current climate of discord within the house.

(With inputs from agencies.)