Countdown to Arms Treaty Expiry: The Looming Threat of a New Nuclear Arms Race

The world's attention shifts to the impending expiration of the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, amid rising concerns over a potential arms race. Experts warn that without a last-minute agreement, the New START treaty's expiry will leave both nations unconfined by previous nuclear limits.

As the clock ticks, Pope Leo emphasized the need for dialogue, urging the two powers to maintain diplomatic constraints. Matt Korda from the Federation of American Scientists cautioned that the absence of the treaty could lead to significant increases in deployed nuclear arsenals, despite financial deterrents.

With China expanding its nuclear capabilities, the international community watches closely. President Trump's mixed signals on arms control add further unpredictability, while calls for including China in future agreements highlight the complexity of global nuclear diplomacy.

