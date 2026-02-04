Left Menu

Countdown to Arms Treaty Expiry: The Looming Threat of a New Nuclear Arms Race

As the final nuclear treaty between the U.S. and Russia nears expiration, fears of a renewed arms race grow. Both nations face the possibility of expanding their arsenals without constraints, while China's increasing nuclear capabilities contribute to global uncertainty. Diplomats urge continued cooperation to avoid a catastrophic escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:16 IST
Countdown to Arms Treaty Expiry: The Looming Threat of a New Nuclear Arms Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world's attention shifts to the impending expiration of the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, amid rising concerns over a potential arms race. Experts warn that without a last-minute agreement, the New START treaty's expiry will leave both nations unconfined by previous nuclear limits.

As the clock ticks, Pope Leo emphasized the need for dialogue, urging the two powers to maintain diplomatic constraints. Matt Korda from the Federation of American Scientists cautioned that the absence of the treaty could lead to significant increases in deployed nuclear arsenals, despite financial deterrents.

With China expanding its nuclear capabilities, the international community watches closely. President Trump's mixed signals on arms control add further unpredictability, while calls for including China in future agreements highlight the complexity of global nuclear diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'

BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'

 India
2
Farewell to NCP Stalwart Ravindra Pagar: A Political Legacy Remembered

Farewell to NCP Stalwart Ravindra Pagar: A Political Legacy Remembered

 India
3
Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation

Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation

 India
4
Trump Reduces Immigration Agents in Minnesota

Trump Reduces Immigration Agents in Minnesota

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026