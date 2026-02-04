Protests Erupt Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark at Parliament

In a heated political drama, BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Congress headquarters on Wednesday. Their demonstration followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks referring to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a 'traitor' in the Parliament House Complex.

The protesters gathered near Congress headquarters with slogans like 'Sikh Sardar Hai, Rahul Gandhi Gaddar Hai,' demanding an apology from Gandhi. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged Gandhi with insulting the Sikh community, a significant pride of the nation.

The confrontation arose after a fiery exchange between Gandhi and Bittu outside Parliament's Makar Dwar earlier. Videos showed Gandhi labeling Bittu a 'traitor,' to which Bittu replied with 'desh ke dushman' (enemy of the nation). The incident unfolded at the main entrance of the new Parliament building, where Gandhi was demonstrating solidarity with suspended MPs.

