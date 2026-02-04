Left Menu

Assam Political Clash: Congress vs. BJP Over Land Grab Allegations

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family of illegally accumulating around 12,000 bighas of land across the state. BJP dismisses the claims, citing legal impossibilities. The feud intensifies as both parties question each other's integrity and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:06 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious political rivalry, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family of amassing approximately 12,000 bighas of land illegally. This allegation was made during a press conference where Gogoi suggested that Sarma's recent references to his alleged ties with Pakistan were merely a diversion tactic.

The BJP has firmly rejected these accusations. Ranjib Kumar Sarmah, a spokesperson for the party, questioned the credibility of Gogoi's claims by highlighting legal restrictions that prevent individuals from owning more than 50 bighas of land in India. Sarmah urged Gogoi to pursue legal action if he possesses any substantial evidence.

The ongoing dispute has also involved counter-allegations from the BJP, focusing on Gogoi's purported connections with Pakistan. Sarma announced forthcoming revelations from an Assam Police report on these allegations. The political friction continues to escalate, with both parties fiercely contesting each other's honesty and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

