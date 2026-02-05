Jamaat-E-Islami's Bold Political Manifesto: Pledges Women's Empowerment and Economic Transformation

In a significant political move, Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party released a 41-point manifesto vowing to advance women's inclusion and initiate economic reforms ahead of the upcoming elections set for February 12. Spearheaded by party leader Shafiqur Rahman, the manifesto notably promises the inclusion of a 'significant number of women in the cabinet' if elected, despite not fielding any female candidates.

The ambitious manifesto commits to reforming the cabinet to mirror the nation's ethnic and religious diversity and ensure representation of historically marginalized communities. Jamaat-e-Islami also assured a safe and dignified work environment for women, with reduced maternity work hours, introduced promising economic growth targets aimed at transforming Bangladesh into a USD 2 trillion economy by 2040, with a targeted per capita income of USD 10,000.

This announcement emerges in a shifting political landscape where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now led by Tarique Rahman following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is marked as the leading contender after political turbulence led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

(With inputs from agencies.)