Left Menu

Jamaat-E-Islami's Bold Political Manifesto: Pledges Women's Empowerment and Economic Transformation

Jamaat-e-Islami unveiled a 41-point manifesto promising women's inclusion in the cabinet and economic reforms, ahead of the February 12 elections. Despite no female candidates, they pledge diversity, safety for women, and economic growth. Political shifts see Bangladesh Nationalist Party as competitors in the evolving landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-02-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 00:54 IST
Jamaat-E-Islami's Bold Political Manifesto: Pledges Women's Empowerment and Economic Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political move, Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party released a 41-point manifesto vowing to advance women's inclusion and initiate economic reforms ahead of the upcoming elections set for February 12. Spearheaded by party leader Shafiqur Rahman, the manifesto notably promises the inclusion of a 'significant number of women in the cabinet' if elected, despite not fielding any female candidates.

The ambitious manifesto commits to reforming the cabinet to mirror the nation's ethnic and religious diversity and ensure representation of historically marginalized communities. Jamaat-e-Islami also assured a safe and dignified work environment for women, with reduced maternity work hours, introduced promising economic growth targets aimed at transforming Bangladesh into a USD 2 trillion economy by 2040, with a targeted per capita income of USD 10,000.

This announcement emerges in a shifting political landscape where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now led by Tarique Rahman following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is marked as the leading contender after political turbulence led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heritage to Modernity: G Square Group's Landmark Acquisition in Madurai

Heritage to Modernity: G Square Group's Landmark Acquisition in Madurai

 India
2
We haven't said no, they have. Our flight is booked, we are going: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Pakistan's boycott of T20 World Cup match.

We haven't said no, they have. Our flight is booked, we are going: India cap...

 Global
3
Bharat Taxi: India’s First Cooperative Ride-Hailing Platform Debuts

Bharat Taxi: India’s First Cooperative Ride-Hailing Platform Debuts

 India
4
Sweden's Bold Nuclear Energy Revival

Sweden's Bold Nuclear Energy Revival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026