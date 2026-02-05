Left Menu

Senator Opposes ICE Facility Proposal in Mississippi

Republican Senator Roger Wicker objects to the establishment of an ICE detention facility in Byhalia, Mississippi, planned by the Trump administration. Wicker cites inadequate infrastructure and potential hindrance to local economic growth as reasons for his opposition. The proposal includes converting a warehouse for over 8,500 detainees.

Senator Opposes ICE Facility Proposal in Mississippi
Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker expressed firm opposition to plans announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem regarding the opening of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Mississippi. This move comes amidst efforts by the Trump administration to convert a warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi, into a federal detention center.

In a letter to Secretary Noem, Senator Wicker emphasized his support for immigration law enforcement but criticized the proposed facility. He argued that Byhalia lacks the necessary medical and human services infrastructure required to support a population of more than 8,500 detainees. Furthermore, he warned that the site was initially intended for other economic developments, offering job creation and private investments.

Senator Wicker, Mississippi's senior representative in the U.S. Senate, highlighted public concerns over the projected impacts on local safety, medical capabilities, and economic growth. He underscored the necessity of community input, lamenting the potential disregard for these views. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to issue a response, while ICE currently manages over 70,000 detainees across 200 facilities nationwide.

