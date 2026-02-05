Niraj Antani Withdraws from Ohio State Treasurer Race Amid Self-Funded Rival Concerns
Former Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani has suspended his campaign for Ohio State Treasurer. Citing the financial power of self-funded opponents, Antani stated he won't seek office in 2026. Despite raising significant funds in his 2024 race, he lost to a well-funded rival, affecting his future campaign plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 05-02-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 04:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant political development, former Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani has announced his decision to suspend his campaign for the position of Ohio State Treasurer.
Antani, a notable Indian American Republican leader, attributed this decision to the increasing prevalence of self-funded candidates in the political arena.
Despite his previous financial successes, including raising more funds than his opponents in a 2024 congressional race, Antani was defeated by a millionaire self-funded rival. He emphasized the difficulty in asking supporters for further contributions under such circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)