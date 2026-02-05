Niraj Antani Withdraws from Ohio State Treasurer Race Amid Self-Funded Rival Concerns

In a significant political development, former Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani has announced his decision to suspend his campaign for the position of Ohio State Treasurer.

Antani, a notable Indian American Republican leader, attributed this decision to the increasing prevalence of self-funded candidates in the political arena.

Despite his previous financial successes, including raising more funds than his opponents in a 2024 congressional race, Antani was defeated by a millionaire self-funded rival. He emphasized the difficulty in asking supporters for further contributions under such circumstances.

