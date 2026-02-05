BRS vs. Criticism: KT Rama Rao Defends KCR Amid Phone Tapping Allegations

In a heated exchange, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he described as "abusive language" against BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Rao asserted that disparaging remarks from Reddy about KCR were undeserved insults, defending KCR's contributions to Telangana's statehood.

Rama Rao employed sharp rhetoric, stating that Reddy's comments exemplified incompetence and arrogance, insisting they could not tarnish KCR's legacy. He remarked, "Your place is in the gutter, speaking filthy words about him," underscoring his assertions on Reddy's lack of cultural understanding despite any educational endeavors.

Amid this row, Revanth Reddy levelled accusations against the previous BRS administration, alleging violations of privacy through illegal phone surveillance. He claimed the regime targeted judges, journalists, politicians, and the public, suggesting a breach of civil liberties while criticizing KCR's governance.

