Left Menu

BRS vs. Criticism: KT Rama Rao Defends KCR Amid Phone Tapping Allegations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's KT Rama Rao criticized Telangana's Revanth Reddy for derogatory remarks against KCR. He condemned Reddy's language and defended KCR's achievements for the state. Amid these tensions, Reddy accused the former BRS regime of privacy violations in a phone tapping scandal involving political figures and journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:17 IST
BRS vs. Criticism: KT Rama Rao Defends KCR Amid Phone Tapping Allegations
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he described as "abusive language" against BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Rao asserted that disparaging remarks from Reddy about KCR were undeserved insults, defending KCR's contributions to Telangana's statehood.

Rama Rao employed sharp rhetoric, stating that Reddy's comments exemplified incompetence and arrogance, insisting they could not tarnish KCR's legacy. He remarked, "Your place is in the gutter, speaking filthy words about him," underscoring his assertions on Reddy's lack of cultural understanding despite any educational endeavors.

Amid this row, Revanth Reddy levelled accusations against the previous BRS administration, alleging violations of privacy through illegal phone surveillance. He claimed the regime targeted judges, journalists, politicians, and the public, suggesting a breach of civil liberties while criticizing KCR's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

 India
3
Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

 Global
4
Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026