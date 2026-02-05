Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Bengal Politics Heat Up Ahead of Assembly Polls

Intense political activity unfolds as Congress and BJP leaders gear up for West Bengal's upcoming Assembly Elections. With the TMC facing BJP's challenge, key meetings in New Delhi highlight strategic preparations. BJP leader Nitin Nabin offers guidance to West Bengal MPs as parties brace for a high-voltage electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:37 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Bengal Politics Heat Up Ahead of Assembly Polls
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

As West Bengal readies for its Assembly Elections, political leaders from various parties are intensifying strategies. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's engagement with the state's Congress leadership was held in New Delhi, underscoring the critical nature of these polls.

Amidst escalating tensions, the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is yet to forge any alliances with Congress or other opposition allies, despite being part of the INDIA Bloc. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is not resting on its laurels. BJP National President Nitin Nabin recently met with the party's West Bengal MPs to address their concerns and strategize for the electoral faceoff.

The BJP meeting, described as organizational and family-like by MP Raju Bista, highlights the heightened preparations as both parties prepare to lock horns. Nabin's strategic guidance aimed to bolster the MPs' morale as the party positions itself against TMC in what promises to be a fierce political contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

