Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Memoir and Trade Deal Controversies

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticizes PM Modi on issues including the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane and the India-US trade agreement, alleging a lack of transparency. Tiwari and others accuse Modi of disrespecting the presidency and stifling democratic procedures in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:53 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Memoir and Trade Deal Controversies
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding controversies surrounding the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane and the India-US trade agreement. Tiwari claims that Modi lacks the 'moral courage' to address these issues before the public and Parliament.

The Congress party has voiced concerns in Parliament, focusing on Naravane's unpublished memoir about the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh. They argue that the memoir's content, coupled with concerns over the US-India trade deal, necessitates further transparency from the government. The BJP, however, reassures that the interests of Indian farmers are protected.

Furthermore, Tiwari criticized Modi for allegedly 'disrespecting' the President by missing the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, a claim highlighting what Congress terms a 'disruption in democratic etiquette.' Additional Congress critiques point to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being silenced in Parliament, raising alarms over democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'black spot': Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'bla...

 India
2
Asian Granito India Triples Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

Asian Granito India Triples Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

 India
3
High Court to Hear Case on AAP MLA's Detention

High Court to Hear Case on AAP MLA's Detention

 India
4
Starlink Shutdown: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

Starlink Shutdown: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026