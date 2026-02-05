Congress Criticizes Modi Over Memoir and Trade Deal Controversies

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding controversies surrounding the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane and the India-US trade agreement. Tiwari claims that Modi lacks the 'moral courage' to address these issues before the public and Parliament.

The Congress party has voiced concerns in Parliament, focusing on Naravane's unpublished memoir about the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh. They argue that the memoir's content, coupled with concerns over the US-India trade deal, necessitates further transparency from the government. The BJP, however, reassures that the interests of Indian farmers are protected.

Furthermore, Tiwari criticized Modi for allegedly 'disrespecting' the President by missing the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, a claim highlighting what Congress terms a 'disruption in democratic etiquette.' Additional Congress critiques point to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being silenced in Parliament, raising alarms over democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)