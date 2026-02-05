Congress Criticizes Modi Over Memoir and Trade Deal Controversies
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticizes PM Modi on issues including the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane and the India-US trade agreement, alleging a lack of transparency. Tiwari and others accuse Modi of disrespecting the presidency and stifling democratic procedures in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding controversies surrounding the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane and the India-US trade agreement. Tiwari claims that Modi lacks the 'moral courage' to address these issues before the public and Parliament.
The Congress party has voiced concerns in Parliament, focusing on Naravane's unpublished memoir about the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh. They argue that the memoir's content, coupled with concerns over the US-India trade deal, necessitates further transparency from the government. The BJP, however, reassures that the interests of Indian farmers are protected.
Furthermore, Tiwari criticized Modi for allegedly 'disrespecting' the President by missing the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, a claim highlighting what Congress terms a 'disruption in democratic etiquette.' Additional Congress critiques point to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being silenced in Parliament, raising alarms over democratic practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Committee Criticizes Indian Railways Fare and Speed Practices
Parliamentary Standoff: Opposition Unites to Demand Leader's Voice
Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row
Parliamentary Tensions: Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak Ignites Debate
Opposition Rallies for Parliament Strategy Amidst Controversies