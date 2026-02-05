Tensions Surge in Churachandpur Over Political Appointment

In Churachandpur, a district dominated by the Kuki community in Manipur, confrontations erupted as residents protested against the appointment of MLA Nemcha Kipgen as deputy chief minister in the BJP-led administration.

Tensions soared after Kipgen, from Kangpokpi, assumed office, triggering a wave of unrest that culminated in a clash with security forces near Tuibong Bazaar. Demonstrators set fire to piles of materials and hurled stones, challenging the authorities' attempts to disperse the crowd.

Despite the minor injuries reported, the situation remains fraught, necessitating an increased deployment of security personnel to restore order. The grievance stems from disapproval of Kipgen's political affiliation and the manner of her appointment, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)