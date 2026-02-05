Unprecedented Vote: Congress Questions Lok Sabha Procedure Amid PM Absence

Congress MP K C Venugopal has called out 'procedural irregularities' that occurred during the Lok Sabha's recent debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The concerns come after the debate concluded without the customary speech by Prime Minister Modi, a move Venugopal describes as unprecedented.

In a formal letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Venugopal cited Rule 20, which mandates the Prime Minister to address government positions at debate conclusions. He further pointed out the absence of a necessary motion under Rule 362, claiming the Rules were not properly adhered to.

Venugopal's letter seeks clarity on the procedural actions, as both the skipping of the PM's reply and the debate's abrupt closure have left the House in confusion. He urged the Speaker to provide the House with an explanation to uphold parliamentary operations according to constitutional mandates.

