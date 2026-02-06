Left Menu

Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

Amid a sweeping military purge in China, U.S.-China relations face heightened tensions. Xi Jinping's removal of top military leaders, including General Zhang Youxia, raises global concerns. The strategic shift, coupled with strained U.S.-China military dialogues, could influence global military dynamics, Taiwan's future, and the geopolitical balance.

06-02-2026
Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the Biden administration, encountered a veteran smile from General Zhang Youxia in August 2024. The meeting's intent was to reinforce U.S.-China military relations amidst concerns of accidental conflict. Yet, the reshuffling in China puts future dialogues in jeopardy.

General Zhang, closely tied to Xi Jinping, faced dismissal alongside numerous military leaders, leading to geopolitical uncertainty. The purges raised questions about China's military readiness and intentions as accusations of corruption surfaced, and strategic targets were advanced to 2027.

China's military upheaval impacts global relations. With U.S. intelligence closely monitoring the developments, both nations are navigating a complex geopolitical landscape. The shifting command within the PLA, the potential misalignment of military objectives with leadership, and strained dialogues could redefine the global strategic balance.

