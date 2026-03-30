U.S. Lawmakers Push for Support of Taiwan's $40 Billion Defense Budget

In a show of strong support for Taiwan, U.S. lawmakers visiting Taipei on Monday called for the urgent approval of President Lai Ching-te's $40 billion defense budget, citing concerns over the island's vulnerability to Chinese military pressure. The U.S., Taiwan's main international ally, continues to expedite arms sales to the democratically governed territory.

Republican Senator John Curtis, alongside a delegation, underscored the significance of the visit amid rising pressures from Beijing. "We're here to enforce that message and demonstrate that we collectively play a vital role in global security and unity," Curtis stated during his meeting with President Lai in Taipei.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. remains committed to supporting Taiwan. The opposition-controlled parliament has stalled Lai's defense budget proposal, but has previously sanctioned four U.S. arms deals worth $9 billion. Meanwhile, China continues its aggressive stance against Taiwan, with both Congress and U.S. officials on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)