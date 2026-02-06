Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in a precarious position, facing intense scrutiny over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson to a prominent diplomatic role despite links to Jeffrey Epstein. This decision has ignited a political storm, threatening to overshadow his premiership.

Newly released documents reveal that Mandelson maintained a closer relationship with Epstein than previously disclosed, raising questions about his judgment and integrity. The fallout has sparked fierce criticism within the Labour Party, with calls for a leadership challenge emerging.

Amidst the scandal's intensity, the prime minister's authority is under siege as he apologizes to Epstein's victims and grapples with a tide of political setbacks. Starmer's future hangs in the balance as his party struggles to regain public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)