Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces political turmoil over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington, despite Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. New revelations suggest Mandelson shared sensitive information with Epstein, leading to criticisms of Starmer's judgment and calls for leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 07:36 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in a precarious position, facing intense scrutiny over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson to a prominent diplomatic role despite links to Jeffrey Epstein. This decision has ignited a political storm, threatening to overshadow his premiership.

Newly released documents reveal that Mandelson maintained a closer relationship with Epstein than previously disclosed, raising questions about his judgment and integrity. The fallout has sparked fierce criticism within the Labour Party, with calls for a leadership challenge emerging.

Amidst the scandal's intensity, the prime minister's authority is under siege as he apologizes to Epstein's victims and grapples with a tide of political setbacks. Starmer's future hangs in the balance as his party struggles to regain public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

