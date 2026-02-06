Left Menu

Australia Faces Pace Setback in T20 World Cup: Hazlewood Out

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injuries, marking a major setback for the team. Hazlewood's absence leaves the team without its famed pace trio for the first time in a decade, following retirements and other injuries affecting Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Melbourne | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:28 IST
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team suffered a significant setback as paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Hazlewood, who missed the Ashes due to hamstring and Achilles injuries, was expected to return during the World Cup, but latest reports suggest he remains unfit.

Selector Tony Dodemaide revealed that accelerating Hazlewood's recovery program proved too risky, leaving Australia without a key bowler. He added that a replacement would not be named immediately, as the squad remains adequately covered for initial matches.

This development marks the first World Cup in over a decade without at least one of Australia's renowned pace trio, with Mitchell Starc retired and Pat Cummins also sidelined due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis, Tim David, and Adam Zampa are set to strengthen the squad for the upcoming group stage games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

