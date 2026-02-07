Left Menu

Modi and Anwar: Strengthening Indo-Malaysian Bonds

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a significant two-day visit to strengthen ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The visit aims to deepen defence cooperation and economic engagement, marking progress in the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Malaysia established in August 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:15 IST
Modi and Anwar: Strengthening Indo-Malaysian Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, beginning a pivotal two-day visit aimed at fortifying ties with Malaysia. He was warmly greeted by his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim. Modi expressed his gratitude in a social media post, citing the warm reception he received.

The two leaders are set to hold extensive discussions on Sunday, anticipated to yield several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation. Modi emphasized that his visit is geared towards bolstering defence collaborations and economic exchanges between the nations.

The visit underscores the strategic progress in Indo-Malaysian relations, which recently culminated in the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024. Modi highlighted intentions to navigate new domains of cooperation and innovation with Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

 India
2
Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

 India
3
Hardik Pandya: India's 'Scary' Cricket Star Eyes World Cup Glory

Hardik Pandya: India's 'Scary' Cricket Star Eyes World Cup Glory

 India
4
India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon: PM Modi at Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur.

India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon: PM Modi at Indian community event in...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026