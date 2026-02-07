Modi and Anwar: Strengthening Indo-Malaysian Bonds
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a significant two-day visit to strengthen ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The visit aims to deepen defence cooperation and economic engagement, marking progress in the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Malaysia established in August 2024.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, beginning a pivotal two-day visit aimed at fortifying ties with Malaysia. He was warmly greeted by his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim. Modi expressed his gratitude in a social media post, citing the warm reception he received.
The two leaders are set to hold extensive discussions on Sunday, anticipated to yield several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation. Modi emphasized that his visit is geared towards bolstering defence collaborations and economic exchanges between the nations.
The visit underscores the strategic progress in Indo-Malaysian relations, which recently culminated in the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024. Modi highlighted intentions to navigate new domains of cooperation and innovation with Malaysia.
