Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes BJP Over Brahmin Discontent, Calls for Inclusive Politics

BSP chief Mayawati criticizes BJP for neglecting the Brahmin community, causing national unrest. She emphasizes BSP's commitment to inclusive policies, contrasting with BJP's narrow approach. Her remarks align with recent legal actions against a film director and underscore political tensions in UP as assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:10 IST
Mayawati Criticizes BJP Over Brahmin Discontent, Calls for Inclusive Politics
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing it of neglecting the Brahmin community and triggering national discontent. Speaking at a party workers' meeting, she highlighted the BJP government's narrow policies, which she claims have unsettled multiple societal sections.

Mayawati's statements coincide with the recent legal action initiated against the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', accused of inciting social discord. This case reflects mounting tensions in Uttar Pradesh as political parties gear up for the impending assembly elections.

Reinforcing BSP's inclusive policies, Mayawati urged for genuine political intentions, criticizing opposition parties for casteist practices and the BJP for its recent UGC rule amendments. She stressed the need for BJP and opposition parties to engage sincerely in parliamentary sessions, addressing key issues affecting the common populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
2
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
3
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
4
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026