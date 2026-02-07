Mayawati Criticizes BJP Over Brahmin Discontent, Calls for Inclusive Politics

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing it of neglecting the Brahmin community and triggering national discontent. Speaking at a party workers' meeting, she highlighted the BJP government's narrow policies, which she claims have unsettled multiple societal sections.

Mayawati's statements coincide with the recent legal action initiated against the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', accused of inciting social discord. This case reflects mounting tensions in Uttar Pradesh as political parties gear up for the impending assembly elections.

Reinforcing BSP's inclusive policies, Mayawati urged for genuine political intentions, criticizing opposition parties for casteist practices and the BJP for its recent UGC rule amendments. She stressed the need for BJP and opposition parties to engage sincerely in parliamentary sessions, addressing key issues affecting the common populace.

