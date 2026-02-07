Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation in West Bengal

A protest broke out at a hearing centre in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas amid allegations of voter roll manipulation, with claims that living voters were being falsely declared dead. Political parties accused each other of misconduct, while affected residents demanded strict action from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas as a protest erupted at an SIR hearing centre over allegations of voter list manipulation. Protesters claimed attempts were being made to erroneously label living voters as deceased to remove their names from the rolls.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters of orchestrating chaos at the Baduria block office, a charge the ruling party denies. Locals in Chandipur and Atghara alleged that 33 voters were wrongly asked to fill 'Form 7', which is used to delete deceased voters' names.

The police have launched an investigation, verifying complaints, while the state's Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report. Adhikari claimed police withdrawal during the hearing facilitated alleged misconduct, while TMC denied involvement, suggesting public frustration with the process instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

