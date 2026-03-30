Strategic Shuffle: Ensuring Fair Play in West Bengal Elections
The Election Commission has reassigned officers at 173 police stations in West Bengal to ensure impartiality in upcoming Assembly elections. This move includes transfers in critical constituencies and aims to reduce local influence, despite allegations of political motivation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has implemented a significant reshuffle of officers across 173 police stations in West Bengal, including key areas under Kolkata Police.
This strategic move targets crucial constituencies like Bhabanipur and Nandigram, aiming to ensure neutrality and minimize local influence during the upcoming Assembly polls.
The transfers face criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suggests political motives amid ongoing tensions with the central government. The elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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