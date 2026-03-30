Strategic Shuffle: Ensuring Fair Play in West Bengal Elections

The Election Commission has implemented a significant reshuffle of officers across 173 police stations in West Bengal, including key areas under Kolkata Police.

This strategic move targets crucial constituencies like Bhabanipur and Nandigram, aiming to ensure neutrality and minimize local influence during the upcoming Assembly polls.

The transfers face criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suggests political motives amid ongoing tensions with the central government. The elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)