Political Friction: Bittu Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Rahul Gandhi for calling him a 'traitor' outside Parliament, commending PM Modi for support. Bittu, a former Congress MP, cited his loyalty and slammed Congress for past appointments and not honoring his grandfather with Bharat Ratna, highlighting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:56 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange outside Parliament, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Rahul Gandhi for labeling him a 'traitor.' The incident unfolded as Gandhi confronted Bittu, sparking a verbal exchange that highlighted the political tensions between the two.

Bittu, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for standing by him, rebuked the Congress for appointing leaders from other parties to significant positions. He also noted his departure from the Congress after completing three terms and joining the BJP.

The Union minister further expressed disappointment that his grandfather, Beant Singh, was not awarded the Bharat Ratna, in contrast to former Congress leaders. Bittu's remarks underscore the ongoing political friction as he prepares for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

