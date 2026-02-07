Congress Leader Anand Sharma Challenges Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Over Trade Remarks

Anand Sharma, a leading figure in the Congress party, has taken Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to task for his recent remarks on trade agreements from the previous UPA government. Sharma described Goyal's comments as both 'irresponsible' and 'misleading,' demanding that the minister issue an apology.

Criticizing Goyal's stance on palm oil imports and trade pacts, Sharma emphasized that these imports were crucial for meeting India's domestic demand. He pointed out that palm oil imports have remained steady through different administrations, including the Vajpayee-led NDA and Modi-led BJP governments.

Additionally, Sharma questioned why trade agreements with countries like Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia haven't been annulled if deemed against national interests. He also raised concerns about the India-US trade deal's transparency, urging clarity on its implications for agriculture and other sectors.