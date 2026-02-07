Left Menu

KTR Calls Out 'Trojan Horse' Revanth Reddy in Heated Municipal Campaign

In a fiery campaign for municipal polls, BRS's K.T. Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a 'Trojan Horse' for BJP within Congress. Labeling him 'Lagula Thondala Reddy,' KTR urged voters to unveil Congress's alleged saffron agenda and challenged their unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:55 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited campaign ahead of the municipal elections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President K.T. Rama Rao launched a vehement critique against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, labeling him a 'Trojan Horse' for the BJP hidden within the Congress fold. Addressing enthusiastic voters in the Jukkal, Banswada, and Yellareddy constituencies, KTR urged the electorate, especially minorities, to uncover the Congress's underlying saffron connection.

During an emotionally charged address, KTR derogatorily referred to the Chief Minister as 'Lagula Thondala Reddy' (Lizard-in-the-trousers Reddy), condemning his reliance on contentious language instead of governance. He ridiculed the CM's aggressive tactics as a diversion from delivering on '420 failed promises,' while highlighting the administration's sole focus on critic KCR.

KTR also turned his attention to ex-Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, now aligning with Congress, recalling past derogatory remarks by Revanth Reddy against him. He further accused Congress of employing a 'loot-and-scoot' approach to fund their electoral strategies, urging the populace to use their vote akin to a 'guillotine' against political betrayals.

