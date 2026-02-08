Left Menu

Congress Condemns BJP Over Controversial Assam Video

The Congress criticized the BJP for a deleted video from the Assam unit's X handle, purportedly showing the targeting of minorities. Congress leaders called it a call to genocide and urged judicial action. The controversy centers around Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a controversial video allegedly posted by the Assam unit on its official social media handle. The video purportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aiming and firing a rifle at two individuals, one of whom was wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard, with the caption reading "point-blank shot."

Congress General Secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, did not mince words, labeling the video as a call to "genocide" that reflects the BJP's long-standing fascist agenda, and called for prompt judicial intervention with no leniency. He expressed doubts over the government's willingness to take action, highlighting an urgent need for judicial scrutiny.

Various Congress representatives and political allies expressed outrage over the video, insisting that its deletion does not absolve responsibility. Supriya Shrinate and Shama Mohammed criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the silence of key institutions like the Indian judiciary, expressing fears over the implications on India's democratic ethos, while Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi denounced the lack of consequence and expected response from the Election Commission.

