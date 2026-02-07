Robust Participation in Maharashtra's Local Elections

Maharashtra's Latur district witnessed strong voter engagement in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, recording a 63.50% turnout. The highest participation was observed in Renapur, followed closely by Ahmedpur and Chakur, each recording turnout rates above 65%.

Other tehsils, such as Ausa and Udgir, registered around 64% voter turnout, indicating active public involvement in these local elections. Latur tehsil itself saw 63% participation, while Jalkot reported nearly 63% voter turnout, underscoring consistent civic engagement across the region.

Election authorities confirmed that the voting process was mostly peaceful, with voters steadily polling throughout the day. Final turnout figures might be subject to slight modifications after comprehensive data compilation.

