Robust Participation in Maharashtra's Local Elections

The recent Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra's Latur district witnessed a strong voter turnout of 63.50%. The highest turnout was seen in Renapur, with a 67.29% participation rate. Despite minor fluctuations, the voting process was reported to be peaceful and steady across all tehsils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:35 IST
Maharashtra's Latur district witnessed strong voter engagement in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, recording a 63.50% turnout. The highest participation was observed in Renapur, followed closely by Ahmedpur and Chakur, each recording turnout rates above 65%.

Other tehsils, such as Ausa and Udgir, registered around 64% voter turnout, indicating active public involvement in these local elections. Latur tehsil itself saw 63% participation, while Jalkot reported nearly 63% voter turnout, underscoring consistent civic engagement across the region.

Election authorities confirmed that the voting process was mostly peaceful, with voters steadily polling throughout the day. Final turnout figures might be subject to slight modifications after comprehensive data compilation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

