India and Malaysia Forge Stronger Economic and Strategic Ties

In a bid to bolster economic and strategic cooperation, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have committed to expanding collaboration across a range of sectors. The leaders highlighted opportunities in trade, semiconductors, and defence as key areas of focus.

Modi's visit to Malaysia marks an essential step in elevating Indo-Malaysian relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Anwar emphasized the diverse fields of collaboration, which include investments, food security, healthcare, and tourism.

After a productive meeting in Putrajaya, Modi and Anwar witnessed the signing of 11 cooperation agreements. Anwar expressed enthusiasm about furthering bilateral trade, targeting an increase beyond the previous year's $18.6 billion. The discussions also addressed the settlement of cross-border transactions in local currencies.