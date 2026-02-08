India and Malaysia Forge Stronger Economic and Strategic Ties
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and exploring collaborations in fields like semiconductors and defence. The leaders discussed enhancing ties in various sectors during Modi's visit, culminating in the signing of 11 cooperation agreements.
In a bid to bolster economic and strategic cooperation, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have committed to expanding collaboration across a range of sectors. The leaders highlighted opportunities in trade, semiconductors, and defence as key areas of focus.
Modi's visit to Malaysia marks an essential step in elevating Indo-Malaysian relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Anwar emphasized the diverse fields of collaboration, which include investments, food security, healthcare, and tourism.
After a productive meeting in Putrajaya, Modi and Anwar witnessed the signing of 11 cooperation agreements. Anwar expressed enthusiasm about furthering bilateral trade, targeting an increase beyond the previous year's $18.6 billion. The discussions also addressed the settlement of cross-border transactions in local currencies.
ALSO READ
Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health & food security: Modi after talks with Ibrahim.
We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
After Pakistan visit, Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi asked questions in Parliament on defence hardware, nuclear plants: Assam CM Himanta.
India-Malaysia Talks: A New Era in Strategic Partnership
India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence: Malaysian PM after talks with Modi.