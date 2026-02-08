Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Interaction in Malaysia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Malaysia's Indian-origin leaders in Kuala Lumpur, acknowledging their role in enhancing bilateral relations. He highlighted the deep emotional connection PIOs have with India and praised their contributions to Malaysia's development and the India-Malaysia partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Indian-origin ministers, MPs, and senators in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring their significant role in fortifying India-Malaysia relations.
PM Modi expressed pride in the PIOs' public accomplishments and their strong ties to India during a social media post after the meeting.
The meeting emphasized bipartisan support for India-Malaysia relations and formed part of Modi's two-day Malaysian visit, featuring initiatives in defence, security, and trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
