Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Interaction in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Indian-origin ministers, MPs, and senators in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring their significant role in fortifying India-Malaysia relations.

PM Modi expressed pride in the PIOs' public accomplishments and their strong ties to India during a social media post after the meeting.

The meeting emphasized bipartisan support for India-Malaysia relations and formed part of Modi's two-day Malaysian visit, featuring initiatives in defence, security, and trade.

