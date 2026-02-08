Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Lauds Modi's Trade Diplomacy, Celebrates BJP's Victory and E-Buses Launch

BJP chief Nitin Nabin praised the Modi government for its trade deal with the US, ensuring protection of farmers and workers. He also celebrated the launch of 500 e-buses in Delhi, highlighting BJP's victory in Assembly polls and its commitment to performance and development under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:13 IST
Nitin Nabin Lauds Modi's Trade Diplomacy, Celebrates BJP's Victory and E-Buses Launch
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief Nitin Nabin commended the Modi government's strategic diplomacy in securing a trade deal with the US that safeguards farmers' and workers' interests, he announced while at Ramleela Maidan.

During the event, he lauded the launch of 500 e-buses alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling it a gift for the people after BJP's significant victory in the Assembly polls.

Nabin emphasized the BJP government's zero tolerance towards corruption and its dedication to accountability and digital governance, marking a shift from the previous administration's approach, while promoting social welfare through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Atal Canteens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026