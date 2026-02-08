Nitin Nabin Lauds Modi's Trade Diplomacy, Celebrates BJP's Victory and E-Buses Launch

BJP chief Nitin Nabin commended the Modi government's strategic diplomacy in securing a trade deal with the US that safeguards farmers' and workers' interests, he announced while at Ramleela Maidan.

During the event, he lauded the launch of 500 e-buses alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling it a gift for the people after BJP's significant victory in the Assembly polls.

Nabin emphasized the BJP government's zero tolerance towards corruption and its dedication to accountability and digital governance, marking a shift from the previous administration's approach, while promoting social welfare through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Atal Canteens.

