Kerala's Paddy Battleground: Farmers vs. Central Policies

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has voiced strong criticism against the central government's position regarding agricultural production in the state. The Centre suggested that Kerala's bumper paddy output poses a financial 'burden', a claim Vijayan denounced as antagonistic to farmers.

The chief minister highlighted Kerala's policy of offering an additional incentive to support paddy farmers, beyond the central government's Minimum Support Price. He argued that this bonus is crucial for farmers' wellbeing and questioned the Centre's discomfort with the state's efforts to aid its farmers.

In a broader context, the Centre's letter urged a review of bonus policies, citing national priorities like nutrition security and sustainable agriculture. However, Kerala rejected any compromise on its rice cultivation support, emphasizing the importance of maintaining food self-sufficiency and security.

