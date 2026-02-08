Portugal Decides: Seguro Poised for Presidential Victory Amid Storm Delays

Portugal engaged in a critical presidential runoff on Sunday to elect its next leader, with Antonio Jose Seguro poised for a decisive victory over far-right rival Andre Ventura.

Despite storms postponing voting for 37,000 individuals, initial results will be disclosed Sunday night. Voter turnout on Sunday was notably lower compared to previous records.

Concerns about Ventura's far-right agenda are prevalent, although his growing influence symbolizes a broader European trend. Voters like Rute Trindade hope for leadership capable of addressing urgent issues like disaster response.