Unyielding Storms: Leonardo's Impact on Iberia

Storm Leonardo unleashed its fury on the Iberian Peninsula Thursday, drenching the region in torrential rains that led to multiple flood warnings. In a tragic turn of events, a man perished in Portugal, while Spanish rescuers are still in pursuit of a woman swept away by a river while trying to save her dog.

This storm is merely the latest in a series of six winter tempests that have battered Portugal and Spain since the onset of 2026. These storms have claimed several lives, stripped roofs from houses, and submerged towns. Scientists attribute the increase in flooding incidents across Europe to climate change, which causes the atmosphere to hold more moisture.

Anticipation of another storm, Marta, looms as authorities scramble to manage reservoir levels and evacuate affected residents. The state weather agency Aemet forecasts Marta's impact over the weekend, extending the wave of storm activity that's gripping the region.

