Ireland's Strategic Toss Decision Against Sri Lanka

In a strategic move at the T20 World Cup, Ireland's captain, Paul Stirling, won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka. The decision set the stage for a gripping encounter on Sunday.

Both teams presented formidable lineups. Sri Lanka's squad featured players like Pathum Nissanka and experienced wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, while Ireland's roster was strengthened with cricketers such as Ross Adair and Harry Tector.

This decision by Stirling highlighted Ireland's confidence in their bowling attack, hoping to counter Sri Lanka's batting prowess from the onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)