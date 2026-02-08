Left Menu

Examination Chaos in Tamil Nadu: Opposition Leader Criticizes DMK Government

Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for postponing the TNPSC exams due to irregularities. He called it an instance of administrative incompetence, highlighting the distress it caused to aspirants and questioning the government's governance capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, launched a scathing critique on the DMK government following last-minute postponements of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examinations. Citing hall ticket irregularities and exam center confusion, Palaniswami termed the incident a glaring example of 'administrative incompetence'.

The AIADMK General Secretary highlighted the chaos caused to aspirants, with numerous candidates unaware of the deferment as they began the examination. Criticizing the government's attribution of the lapse to 'technical faults', Palaniswami stressed the years of preparation wasted by aspirants.

Addressing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the former chief minister questioned the government's efficiency, citing unfulfilled job promises and mismanagement of state debt. He urged the DMK to enhance systemic safeguards and affirmed AIADMK's commitment to address these challenges if elected in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

