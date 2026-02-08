Examination Chaos in Tamil Nadu: Opposition Leader Criticizes DMK Government

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, launched a scathing critique on the DMK government following last-minute postponements of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examinations. Citing hall ticket irregularities and exam center confusion, Palaniswami termed the incident a glaring example of 'administrative incompetence'.

The AIADMK General Secretary highlighted the chaos caused to aspirants, with numerous candidates unaware of the deferment as they began the examination. Criticizing the government's attribution of the lapse to 'technical faults', Palaniswami stressed the years of preparation wasted by aspirants.

Addressing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the former chief minister questioned the government's efficiency, citing unfulfilled job promises and mismanagement of state debt. He urged the DMK to enhance systemic safeguards and affirmed AIADMK's commitment to address these challenges if elected in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)