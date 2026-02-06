Left Menu

DMK vs AIADMK: Clash Over Tamil Nadu's Election Manifestos

Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized AIADMK for allegedly copying DMK's implemented election schemes. Thennarasu claimed AIADMK's poll promises were already fulfilled by DMK, accusing them of making empty declarations. Prominent promises by AIADMK included increasing social pensions and waiving student loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:36 IST
DMK vs AIADMK: Clash Over Tamil Nadu's Election Manifestos
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's political arena was alight on Friday as Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a scathing critique against the opposition party AIADMK.

He accused them of replicating the ruling DMK's already executed election promises within their own manifesto, stoking opposition General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's flames.

The minister specifically pointed out two sets of AIADMK's recent pledges, including increased social security pensions and the waiver of education loans, contrasting them with DMK's actual implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026