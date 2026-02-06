DMK vs AIADMK: Clash Over Tamil Nadu's Election Manifestos

Tamil Nadu's political arena was alight on Friday as Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a scathing critique against the opposition party AIADMK.

He accused them of replicating the ruling DMK's already executed election promises within their own manifesto, stoking opposition General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's flames.

The minister specifically pointed out two sets of AIADMK's recent pledges, including increased social security pensions and the waiver of education loans, contrasting them with DMK's actual implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)