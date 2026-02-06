DMK vs AIADMK: Clash Over Tamil Nadu's Election Manifestos
Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized AIADMK for allegedly copying DMK's implemented election schemes. Thennarasu claimed AIADMK's poll promises were already fulfilled by DMK, accusing them of making empty declarations. Prominent promises by AIADMK included increasing social pensions and waiving student loans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's political arena was alight on Friday as Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a scathing critique against the opposition party AIADMK.
He accused them of replicating the ruling DMK's already executed election promises within their own manifesto, stoking opposition General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's flames.
The minister specifically pointed out two sets of AIADMK's recent pledges, including increased social security pensions and the waiver of education loans, contrasting them with DMK's actual implementations.
(With inputs from agencies.)