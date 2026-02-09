Kim Jong Un Calls for Military Upgrade

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has issued a call to action for the nation's military to be upgraded and its power expanded in future years. The announcement was reported by the KCNA state news agency on Monday.

The remarks were made during Kim's visit to the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, coinciding with the anniversary of the armed forces' establishment.

This directive signals North Korea's ongoing commitment to bolster its military capabilities amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)