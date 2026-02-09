Kim Jong Un Calls for Military Upgrade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged for an upgrade and expanded power for the country's military in the coming years. This was stated by the KCNA state news agency following his visit to the Ministry of Defence to mark the anniversary of the military's founding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-02-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 02:56 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has issued a call to action for the nation's military to be upgraded and its power expanded in future years. The announcement was reported by the KCNA state news agency on Monday.
The remarks were made during Kim's visit to the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, coinciding with the anniversary of the armed forces' establishment.
This directive signals North Korea's ongoing commitment to bolster its military capabilities amidst regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
