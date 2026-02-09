Antonio Seguro's Historic Victory: A New Era for Portugal

Antonio Jose Seguro, a moderate Socialist, achieved a resounding victory to become Portugal's president, defeating far-right contender Andre Ventura. This triumph marks the first time in two decades that a Socialist has held the presidential office.

Seguro, backed by prominent conservatives, emphasized the electorate's commitment to democracy and national progress. In a closely watched election, Seguro captured 66% of the vote, while Ventura secured 34%.

Despite Ventura's defeat, his influence has grown, reflecting the increasing strength of the far-right across Europe. Seguro has pledged to act as a mediator and defend democratic values but insists on union approval for labour reforms proposed by the minority government.

(With inputs from agencies.)