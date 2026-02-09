Left Menu

Antonio Seguro's Historic Victory: A New Era for Portugal

Moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro won Portugal's presidency with a sweeping victory over far-right opponent Andre Ventura. Receiving significant conservative support, Seguro became the first Socialist president in 20 years. Despite losing, Ventura's rising influence showcases the growing impact of the far right in Europe.

Antonio Jose Seguro, a moderate Socialist, achieved a resounding victory to become Portugal's president, defeating far-right contender Andre Ventura. This triumph marks the first time in two decades that a Socialist has held the presidential office.

Seguro, backed by prominent conservatives, emphasized the electorate's commitment to democracy and national progress. In a closely watched election, Seguro captured 66% of the vote, while Ventura secured 34%.

Despite Ventura's defeat, his influence has grown, reflecting the increasing strength of the far-right across Europe. Seguro has pledged to act as a mediator and defend democratic values but insists on union approval for labour reforms proposed by the minority government.

