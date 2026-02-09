Controversial Steps: Israel's New Land Policy in the West Bank

Israel's security cabinet has given the green light to a controversial set of measures facilitating land acquisition for settlers in the occupied West Bank. According to Israeli media, these measures extend enforcement powers over Palestinians and allow Israeli authorities greater control over certain religious sites.

The areas affected are fundamental to Palestinian aspirations for statehood, as much of the West Bank is under Israeli military control with limited self-governance by the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the new regulations as a step towards de-facto annexation and urged the U.S. and the U.N. to intervene.

The timing of these changes is critical, coming right before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cornerstone meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. With elections looming, Netanyahu's government, backed by pro-settler factions, sees annexation as strategically beneficial, despite international opposition to Israeli settlements.

