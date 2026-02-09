Left Menu

Controversial Steps: Israel's New Land Policy in the West Bank

Israel's security cabinet has approved new measures easing land purchases for settlers in the West Bank, sparking Palestinian objections. The changes, seen as a move towards de-facto annexation, come ahead of Netanyahu's meeting with Trump. Palestinian leaders urge international intervention, citing potential threats to a future independent state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's security cabinet has given the green light to a controversial set of measures facilitating land acquisition for settlers in the occupied West Bank. According to Israeli media, these measures extend enforcement powers over Palestinians and allow Israeli authorities greater control over certain religious sites.

The areas affected are fundamental to Palestinian aspirations for statehood, as much of the West Bank is under Israeli military control with limited self-governance by the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the new regulations as a step towards de-facto annexation and urged the U.S. and the U.N. to intervene.

The timing of these changes is critical, coming right before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cornerstone meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. With elections looming, Netanyahu's government, backed by pro-settler factions, sees annexation as strategically beneficial, despite international opposition to Israeli settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

