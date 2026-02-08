Left Menu

Starmer Faces Crisis: Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy

In a major blow to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned due to his advice on appointing Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador. Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein have sparked a crisis for Starmer, facing criticism from his party and the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:40 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces his biggest political crisis after Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff, resigned. McSweeney took responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S., despite his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. New files have emerged, intensifying the situation.

The resignation of McSweeney, a key figure behind Starmer's political rise, adds to the Prime Minister's challenges. Less than two years since Labour's historic electoral victory, Starmer's popularity wanes amid criticism over judgment and leadership.

As McSweeney takes the fall, Starmer's defense strategy is questioned, adding pressure and uncertainty to his leadership. With potential disclosures regarding Trump's administration, Starmer's future remains unpredictable.

