Starmer Faces Crisis: Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces his biggest political crisis after Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff, resigned. McSweeney took responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S., despite his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. New files have emerged, intensifying the situation.

The resignation of McSweeney, a key figure behind Starmer's political rise, adds to the Prime Minister's challenges. Less than two years since Labour's historic electoral victory, Starmer's popularity wanes amid criticism over judgment and leadership.

As McSweeney takes the fall, Starmer's defense strategy is questioned, adding pressure and uncertainty to his leadership. With potential disclosures regarding Trump's administration, Starmer's future remains unpredictable.

