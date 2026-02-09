Bhumjaithai's Decisive Win: A New Era in Thai Politics?

The Bhumjaithai Party, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's leadership, is poised to secure the most seats in Thailand's recent general election, according to early results from the Election Commission. Garnering 193 out of 500 seats in the House of Representatives, Bhumjaithai's victory marks a significant conservative win after years. It reflects growing nationalist sentiments and slow economic growth.

The election, characterized by a voter turnout of approximately 65%, was less than the 2023 election. While Bhumjaithai leads, the People's Party took second place with 118 seats, dominating in Bangkok and surrounding areas. They also led in party list votes, gaining 3.8 million more votes in this category than Bhumjaithai.

Pheu Thai, a party associated with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, ended third with 74 seats. Despite its historic electoral strength, the result was described as disappointing. Although Bhumjaithai will seek coalition partners, it is likely Pheu Thai may collaborate. Anutin's strategic focus on national security and economic issues, amidst tensions with Cambodia, bolstered his standing. The election also included a referendum advocating a new draft constitution, gaining 60% approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)