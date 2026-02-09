Thailand Votes for Change: Referendum to Rewrite Constitution Gains Momentum
In Thailand's recent general election, 60% of voters supported a referendum to draft a new constitution, challenging the military-backed 2017 charter. The referendum reflects a historical struggle between pro-democratic movements and the royalist establishment. Critics of the current constitution highlight its entrenchment of unelected power and limited democratic checks.
Voters in Thailand's general election on Sunday expressed overwhelming support for a new referendum aimed at drafting a constitution to replace the 2017 charter. This comes after a longstanding tussle between the pro-military royalist establishment and popular democratic political movements. Proponents argue that the current military-backed constitution undermines democratic checks and civil liberties.
The referendum garnered 60% support, with only 32% opposing, according to reports from the election commission after 94% of polling stations were counted. The ballot posed a straightforward question regarding the need for a new constitution, and the majority 'Yes' vote empowers parliament to commence drafting a new national charter.
The decision marks a pivotal point in Thai politics, as critics voice concerns that the 2017 constitution centralizes power within undemocratic institutions, limiting popular rule while restraining decentralization and meaningful checks and balances. A central issue is the Senate's elite-dominated, indirect selection process, which gives significant influence to powerful political groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)