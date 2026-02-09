Left Menu

Thailand Votes for Change: Referendum to Rewrite Constitution Gains Momentum

In Thailand's recent general election, 60% of voters supported a referendum to draft a new constitution, challenging the military-backed 2017 charter. The referendum reflects a historical struggle between pro-democratic movements and the royalist establishment. Critics of the current constitution highlight its entrenchment of unelected power and limited democratic checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:34 IST
Voters in Thailand's general election on Sunday expressed overwhelming support for a new referendum aimed at drafting a constitution to replace the 2017 charter. This comes after a longstanding tussle between the pro-military royalist establishment and popular democratic political movements. Proponents argue that the current military-backed constitution undermines democratic checks and civil liberties.

The referendum garnered 60% support, with only 32% opposing, according to reports from the election commission after 94% of polling stations were counted. The ballot posed a straightforward question regarding the need for a new constitution, and the majority 'Yes' vote empowers parliament to commence drafting a new national charter.

The decision marks a pivotal point in Thai politics, as critics voice concerns that the 2017 constitution centralizes power within undemocratic institutions, limiting popular rule while restraining decentralization and meaningful checks and balances. A central issue is the Senate's elite-dominated, indirect selection process, which gives significant influence to powerful political groups.

