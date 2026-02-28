Left Menu

Congress-DMK Retain Cordial Ties in Seat-Sharing Talks

The Congress and DMK have engaged in cordial seat-sharing discussions, with Congress hopeful of favorable outcomes. Both parties freely exchanged concerns, focusing on DMK returning to power. Congress expressed its high expectations for Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat, amidst ongoing political shifts.

  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and the ruling DMK have been marked by a spirit of friendliness and mutual understanding, according to Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu. Both political entities took part in candid dialogues, addressing each other's concerns comprehensively.

Chodankar, emerging from the discussions, expressed optimism that Congress's aspirations would be met. The dialogue, which lasted nearly an hour at the DMK's state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, saw both parties exchanging wish-lists in a bid to align interests of their respective cadres and finalize power-sharing arrangements.

Despite ongoing speculation about the number of seats desired by Congress, Chodankar maintained that nothing has been concreted yet, though the DMK offered a Rajya Sabha seat. TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai and DMK spokesman T K S Elangovan also reiterated the alliance's unity and commitment to contest the upcoming elections jointly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

