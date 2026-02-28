Congress-DMK Retain Cordial Ties in Seat-Sharing Talks

The ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and the ruling DMK have been marked by a spirit of friendliness and mutual understanding, according to Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu. Both political entities took part in candid dialogues, addressing each other's concerns comprehensively.

Chodankar, emerging from the discussions, expressed optimism that Congress's aspirations would be met. The dialogue, which lasted nearly an hour at the DMK's state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, saw both parties exchanging wish-lists in a bid to align interests of their respective cadres and finalize power-sharing arrangements.

Despite ongoing speculation about the number of seats desired by Congress, Chodankar maintained that nothing has been concreted yet, though the DMK offered a Rajya Sabha seat. TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai and DMK spokesman T K S Elangovan also reiterated the alliance's unity and commitment to contest the upcoming elections jointly.

(With inputs from agencies.)