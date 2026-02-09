Debate Over Veer Savarkar's Bharat Ratna Nomination Intensifies

Tensions rise in the Indian political sphere as discussions around Veer Savarkar's potential Bharat Ratna award intensify. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Amra Ram expressed concerns that awarding Savarkar the prestigious Bharat Ratna could lead to its devaluation, citing efforts to divide the nation in the past.

Countering these claims, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Madan Rathore put forth a strong defense, emphasizing that critics of Savarkar's nomination have overlooked his sacrifices and contributions. Rathore highlighted Savarkar's imprisonment at the notorious Cellular Jail and persistent patriotism despite immense adversity.

Adding to the debate, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that granting Savarkar the Bharat Ratna would enhance the honor's prestige. While not directly involved in the decision-making, Bhagwat pledged to support the nomination, describing Savarkar as an 'emperor of millions of hearts.'

(With inputs from agencies.)