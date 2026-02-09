Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has lodged a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting religious enmity through a now-deleted video. The video allegedly showed Sarma firing a rifle at two individuals.

Owaisi claims the video, initially shared by the Assam BJP on social media platform 'X' and subsequently removed, featured a caption suggesting a ''point-blank shot.''

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, argued that the video constitutes ''deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings'' of Muslims and potentially endangers national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)