Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted video circulated on social media. The video allegedly portrayed Sarma firing a rifle at two men with a controversial caption. Owaisi condemned it as promoting religious enmity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has lodged a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting religious enmity through a now-deleted video. The video allegedly showed Sarma firing a rifle at two individuals.
Owaisi claims the video, initially shared by the Assam BJP on social media platform 'X' and subsequently removed, featured a caption suggesting a ''point-blank shot.''
Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, argued that the video constitutes ''deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings'' of Muslims and potentially endangers national integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Rail Service Enhances Connectivity Between Mizoram and Assam
Visa Controversy: Assam CM Demands Clarity from Congress Leader
Will explore legal measures against Assam CM for his comments on my minor children: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi.
Political Storm in Assam: Allegations, Rebuttals, and Calls for Investigation
My wife visited Pak for work-related purpose, accompanied her on 10-day trip in 2013: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM's allegations.