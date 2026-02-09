Left Menu

Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted video circulated on social media. The video allegedly portrayed Sarma firing a rifle at two men with a controversial caption. Owaisi condemned it as promoting religious enmity.

Updated: 09-02-2026 15:20 IST
Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has lodged a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting religious enmity through a now-deleted video. The video allegedly showed Sarma firing a rifle at two individuals.

Owaisi claims the video, initially shared by the Assam BJP on social media platform 'X' and subsequently removed, featured a caption suggesting a ''point-blank shot.''

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, argued that the video constitutes ''deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings'' of Muslims and potentially endangers national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

