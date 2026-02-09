Rahul Gandhi's Charge: Opposition's Urgent Plea to Lok Sabha Speaker
Rahul Gandhi, alongside opposition leaders, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address issues including the suspension of eight Congress MPs. The meeting followed government-opposition tensions in Parliament, with disruptions occurring after Gandhi was restricted from quoting an article citing former Army chief M M Naravane's memoir on the India-China conflict.
- Country:
- India
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by other key opposition figures, engaged in a brief yet significant meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The gathering aimed to air grievances, notably the suspension of eight Congress MPs, while urging the Speaker to address these parliamentary concerns.
The dialogue stemmed from a contentious standoff between the government and opposition, further complicated by Gandhi's insistence on speaking before discussions on the Union Budget. Notably, disruption in the House ensued when Gandhi was prohibited from quoting an article referencing former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir, highlighting the 2020 India-China conflict.
Among Gandhi's contingent were TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, all advocating for the lifting of the MPs' suspensions to alleviate the ongoing parliamentary deadlock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rijiju Slams Congress MPs for Disruptions in Lok Sabha
Suspension Drama Unfolds in Karnataka Legislative Council
Democratic Rights Under Siege: Stalin Condemns Suspension of Opposition MPs
Pooja Aatmaram: From Indian Grand Prix Podium to Provisional Suspension
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Parliamentary Suspensions as Threat to Democracy