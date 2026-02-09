Rahul Gandhi's Charge: Opposition's Urgent Plea to Lok Sabha Speaker

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by other key opposition figures, engaged in a brief yet significant meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The gathering aimed to air grievances, notably the suspension of eight Congress MPs, while urging the Speaker to address these parliamentary concerns.

The dialogue stemmed from a contentious standoff between the government and opposition, further complicated by Gandhi's insistence on speaking before discussions on the Union Budget. Notably, disruption in the House ensued when Gandhi was prohibited from quoting an article referencing former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir, highlighting the 2020 India-China conflict.

Among Gandhi's contingent were TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, all advocating for the lifting of the MPs' suspensions to alleviate the ongoing parliamentary deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)