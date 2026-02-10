Left Menu

Supreme Court Urged to Intervene Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech

The CPI(M) has sought Supreme Court intervention against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's purported anti-Muslim comments. This follows a police complaint by MP Asaduddin Owaisi over a controversial video. Sarma, maintaining his stance against 'Bangladeshi infiltrators,' stated he is prepared to be arrested.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has petitioned the Supreme Court to address remarks allegedly made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which they claim discriminate against the Muslim community. Advocate Nizam Pasha highlighted the urgency of this issue to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, calling for an immediate hearing.

During the court proceedings, Advocate Pasha emphasized the inflammatory nature of the Chief Minister's public statements, referencing a contentious video where Sarma allegedly depicted himself shooting at a specific community. Chief Justice Kant pointed out how political stakes often influence court interventions during election periods, hinting at the judiciary's need to scrutinize the matter further.

In parallel, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a complaint with Hyderabad City Police, accusing Sarma's now-deleted video of inciting violence against Muslims. Owaisi demands criminal proceedings, asserting that such hate speech fuels communal strife. Chief Minister Sarma, undeterred by legal threats, reiterated his opposition to 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' and expressed readiness to face arrest.

