Left Menu

Merger Movements: Maharashtra's Political Landscape Shifts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the potential merger of two NCP factions, emphasizing the BJP's stance to comment post-decision. The meeting also paid tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, whose tragic passing led to Sunetra Pawar's appointment as deputy chief minister. Politics in Maharashtra remain dynamic amidst these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:07 IST
Merger Movements: Maharashtra's Political Landscape Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the press, shedding light on the ongoing discussions surrounding the potential merger of the two NCP factions. He emphasized that the BJP would reserve its comments until a conclusive decision is reached by the parties involved.

In a cabinet meeting, a tribute was paid to the late Ajit Pawar, whose untimely death in an aircraft crash last month led to significant political changes. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, has assumed the role of deputy chief minister, taking over the portfolios he previously managed. Under her leadership, the NCP has performed commendably in recent local elections.

The political terrain in Maharashtra remains in flux, with speculation around the merger of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP factions building up. Meanwhile, Fadnavis responded to remarks made by MNS president Raj Thackeray criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, attributing the criticisms to a lack of invitation to the Sangh's centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

 Global
2
Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

 India
3
Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

 India
4
Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnerships

Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnershi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026