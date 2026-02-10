Merger Movements: Maharashtra's Political Landscape Shifts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the press, shedding light on the ongoing discussions surrounding the potential merger of the two NCP factions. He emphasized that the BJP would reserve its comments until a conclusive decision is reached by the parties involved.

In a cabinet meeting, a tribute was paid to the late Ajit Pawar, whose untimely death in an aircraft crash last month led to significant political changes. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, has assumed the role of deputy chief minister, taking over the portfolios he previously managed. Under her leadership, the NCP has performed commendably in recent local elections.

The political terrain in Maharashtra remains in flux, with speculation around the merger of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP factions building up. Meanwhile, Fadnavis responded to remarks made by MNS president Raj Thackeray criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, attributing the criticisms to a lack of invitation to the Sangh's centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)