Trinamool's Take: Navigating No-Confidence Motion

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee stated Tuesday that the party is open to signing a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker. However, he suggested the opposition first approach Speaker Om Birla with grievances such as the suspension of eight MPs before proceeding further.

Banerjee, interacting with reporters at Parliament, highlighted the importance of giving Speaker Birla a chance to address concerns raised by opposition parties, which include allegations of partisan behavior. The notice, submitted by Congress and other opposition parties, accuses Birla of misusing his office.

Banerjee emphasized that the TMC believes in the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha and criticized the frequent adjournments. He called for collective opposition action and insisted that the Speaker and Union government ensure the House operates smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)