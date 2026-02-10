Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

Accusations have surfaced against the Modi government regarding an Indo-US interim trade agreement, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the pact compromises India's strategic interests.

In a statement, Kharge criticized the government's decision-making, pointing out adverse impacts on India's agriculture, sovereignty, and textile sector. He argues that the agreement contains contentious terms, such as commitments regarding Russian oil and new agricultural product imports.

Kharge also highlighted a perceived disadvantage faced by India's textile industry compared to Bangladesh, questioning the government's strategic trade priorities. The political leader calls for greater transparency, scrutinizing the implications of the trade deal.