Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the Indo-US interim trade agreement, alleging it compromises India's strategic interests. He claims the deal impacts agriculture, sovereignty, and the textile sector, highlighting discrepancies in the benefits offered to Bangladesh. Kharge questions the Modi government's commitments and challenges the government's transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:18 IST
  • India

Accusations have surfaced against the Modi government regarding an Indo-US interim trade agreement, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the pact compromises India's strategic interests.

In a statement, Kharge criticized the government's decision-making, pointing out adverse impacts on India's agriculture, sovereignty, and textile sector. He argues that the agreement contains contentious terms, such as commitments regarding Russian oil and new agricultural product imports.

Kharge also highlighted a perceived disadvantage faced by India's textile industry compared to Bangladesh, questioning the government's strategic trade priorities. The political leader calls for greater transparency, scrutinizing the implications of the trade deal.

