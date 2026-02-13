Left Menu

Progress on EU-Australia Free Trade Deal: What's Next?

The European Union and Australia are making strides in their stalled free trade deal negotiations. Disputes over agricultural market access and mineral resources had put talks on hold. Recent meetings have narrowed gaps, with both parties reporting progress to their leaders for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:16 IST
The European Union and Australia have reported significant progress in their negotiations on a comprehensive free trade deal, previously stalled due to sector-specific disputes.

Key issues included Australia's demand for increased lamb and beef exports to Europe, countered by the EU's request for access to Australian critical minerals and reduced tariffs on manufactured goods.

The recent breakthroughs have been described as closing gaps on several outstanding issues, with the trade commissioners of both regions preparing to brief their respective leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

