Progress on EU-Australia Free Trade Deal: What's Next?

The European Union and Australia have reported significant progress in their negotiations on a comprehensive free trade deal, previously stalled due to sector-specific disputes.

Key issues included Australia's demand for increased lamb and beef exports to Europe, countered by the EU's request for access to Australian critical minerals and reduced tariffs on manufactured goods.

The recent breakthroughs have been described as closing gaps on several outstanding issues, with the trade commissioners of both regions preparing to brief their respective leaders.

